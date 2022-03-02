I-40 bridge inspections continue with ultrasonic flaw detector

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation completes another inspection on the I-40 bridge, this time using an ultrasonic flaw detector.

The department, along with a consultant firm are doing hands-on evaluations of the work done over the summer during the I-40 bridge shutdown.

That work closed the bridge for months while a major structural crack in a support beam was repaired.

Today, crews were out using an ultrasonic flaw detector to ensure the bridge is safe for use.

Further inspections are also scheduled for this summer and fall.

This week, ARDOT crews and consultant firm HNTB are conducting hands-on evaluations of the repair work that was completed last summer on the I-40 bridge.



We call this white piece of equipment “The Snooper.” pic.twitter.com/Dt2OJnDJUK — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) March 1, 2022

