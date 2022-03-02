Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

I-40 bridge inspections continue with ultrasonic flaw detector

I-40 bridge inspections continue with ultrasonic flaw detector
I-40 bridge inspections continue with ultrasonic flaw detector(ARDOT)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation completes another inspection on the I-40 bridge, this time using an ultrasonic flaw detector.

The department, along with a consultant firm are doing hands-on evaluations of the work done over the summer during the I-40 bridge shutdown.

That work closed the bridge for months while a major structural crack in a support beam was repaired.

Today, crews were out using an ultrasonic flaw detector to ensure the bridge is safe for use.

Further inspections are also scheduled for this summer and fall.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to...
Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children

Latest News

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a one-vehicle crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road.
Person injured in crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road
COVID grief linked to suicide
Grief center shows increase in patients
Wil French & Daedrick Cail faring well early
NEA natives faring well early for Arkansas State baseball
The city of Trumann has set a March 31 deadline for cleanup in the aftermath of the Dec. 2021...
Trumann sets deadline for people to clean up tornado damage
The Humane Society of Independence County recently received a Land Rover as part of the vehicle...
Area humane society receives vehicle