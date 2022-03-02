Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

March 2: What you need know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A quiet week is expected and we deserve it after severe and winter weather last week.

Clear skies at night with temperatures in the 40s and Sunny days with temperatures near 70° for the next couple of days.

Clouds increase Friday into the weekend as rain chances rise. The pattern may stay active until early next week.

70s become more likely through the weekend. Not only will we have to watch for heavy rain but the chance of a few strong to severe storms.

Enjoy the next few days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation.

Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’.

Chase Gage will have a live report on school bus safety and let you know how to keep your children safe.

Inspection records show rodent problems at Memphis Family Dollar stores.

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to...
Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children

Latest News

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a one-vehicle crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road.
Person injured in crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road
COVID grief linked to suicide
Grief center shows increase in patients
Wil French & Daedrick Cail faring well early
NEA natives faring well early for Arkansas State baseball
The city of Trumann has set a March 31 deadline for cleanup in the aftermath of the Dec. 2021...
Trumann sets deadline for people to clean up tornado damage
The Humane Society of Independence County recently received a Land Rover as part of the vehicle...
Area humane society receives vehicle