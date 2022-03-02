March 2: What you need know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A quiet week is expected and we deserve it after severe and winter weather last week.

Clear skies at night with temperatures in the 40s and Sunny days with temperatures near 70° for the next couple of days.

Clouds increase Friday into the weekend as rain chances rise. The pattern may stay active until early next week.

70s become more likely through the weekend. Not only will we have to watch for heavy rain but the chance of a few strong to severe storms.

Enjoy the next few days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation.

Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’.

Chase Gage will have a live report on school bus safety and let you know how to keep your children safe.

Inspection records show rodent problems at Memphis Family Dollar stores.

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.