Newest weather satellite launched into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KAIT) - Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, NOAA and NASA launched the third of a series of four weather satellites that will help enhance forecasting of Earth’s weather and space weather.

“GOES-T is part of NOAA’s revolutionary weather observing system in geostationary orbit,” Elizabeth Kline, a physical scientist with NOAA, said.

She says the satellite with join another satellite, GOES-16, in orbit and will be remained GOES-18.

“Together with 16, they will provide coverage of the weather from New Zealand all the way east to Africa, as far north as Alaska and as far south as the Southern Ocean,” Kline said.

The satellites will provide data to meteorologists every 30 seconds from 22,000 miles about the Earth.

“They can see the formation of storms from their very inception all the way through the evolution of those storms across the Pacific Ocean and onto the continental United States.

There is even a lightning mapper on the new satellite.

“With the new imagery and the lightning data, this provides a revolutionary set of tools for meteorologists to help forecast the weather,” Kline said.

The satellite will help meteorologists with the weather on Earth and help with space weather triggered by functions of the sun.

The particles ejected from the sun from solar flares can damage satellites and other things.

“They can impact our telecommunications systems, power grid, and they can cause huge disruptions to daily life including navigation systems and GPS,” Kline said.

The GOES program has evolved over the years since its first satellite in 1975.

GOES-T is the third satellite in a series of four in this latest group. The fourth satellite will be launched into orbit in 2024.

