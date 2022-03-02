Piggott mission group helps Ukrainians

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Missiles continue to fly across the skies in Ukraine.

Ukrainians are fighting for their country as Russia invades.

Groups across the world are gathering to help Ukrainians get supplies and food.

A Piggott mission group is doing the same by packing containers.

A group named Ukraine Missions has worked to supply everyday items and food to the people in Ukraine and orphanages.

Jerry Morgan is a missionary with the group. He did mission work there in the1994.

Now he helps send 40-foot containers full of items.

“That container arrived in Poland on February the seventh it stayed in customs for two weeks,” said Morgan.

The mission group sent a container in December 2021. It was cleared by Customs the day Russia invaded.

As soon as it was cleared, Morgan said they allowed people to get what they needed.

“We just stopped opened up our doors and started passing it out,” he said.

When Morgan was there in 1994, he taught Ukrainians how to preach.

He said he had sent dozens of containers back to help the communities over the years.

But now, their donations are needed more than ever.

“One container will be filled with 5-gallon buckets, filled with survival items, so then that these people that don’t have absolutely nothing will have items,” he said.

He is working to send more containers this month.

They are on track to send at least three more in the next week.

Morgan is also planning to go to the area to buy more items that are not in those containers.

He wants to make sure every need is met.

The public can donate items and send them to the address below:

World/Ukraine Missions

P.O. Box 456

Piggott, AR 72454

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.