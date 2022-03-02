Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff VA to host virtual town hall meeting for women veterans

A town hall meeting for women veterans will be Thursday, March 10.
A town hall meeting for women veterans will be Thursday, March 10.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A town hall meeting for women veterans will be Thursday, March 10.

It’s hosted by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in partnership with other medical centers in Missouri and Illinois.

Any woman veteran may attend the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. via telephone by dialing 1-855-962-1127. You can also join the conversation online.

“We want all women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to join us for this very important town hall meeting,” said Chandra Miller, MSN, RN, CNL, interim medical center director of the Poplar Bluff VA and U.S. Air Force Veteran. “For women Veterans who qualify for VA health benefits, we offer a full continuum of services that includes pelvic floor therapy and much more.”

Miller explained the medical center has a women veterans program manager, a women veterans health director, a women’s behavioral health champion, a women’s primary care champion, a pelvic floor therapist and a maternity/mammogram coordinator.

She said approximately 1,700 women veterans are enrolled and receive care at John J. Pershing VA each year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to...
Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children

Latest News

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a one-vehicle crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road.
Person injured in crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road
COVID grief linked to suicide
Grief center shows increase in patients
Wil French & Daedrick Cail faring well early
NEA natives faring well early for Arkansas State baseball
The city of Trumann has set a March 31 deadline for cleanup in the aftermath of the Dec. 2021...
Trumann sets deadline for people to clean up tornado damage
The Humane Society of Independence County recently received a Land Rover as part of the vehicle...
Area humane society receives vehicle