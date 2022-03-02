Energy Alert
Renovated dispatch center excited about new technology

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Dispatch Center has a fresh look as they are about three-quarters complete with their renovation.

The goal of the renovation was to give the center state-of-the-art technology to better serve its callers. These technologies include new video streaming abilities, more accurate mapping technologies, and better quality workstations for their dispatchers.

The project has been the first goal that Ronnie Sturch brought with him seven months ago when he started as the Director of 911 Communications.

“I am really excited not just to see it complete,” said Sturch. “For our dispatchers mainly, they finally get to work in a place that they deserve.”

One feature that is coming with the new dispatch center is a video stream service where dispatchers can see what is going on at the scene to better determine who to send.

“If they have a cell phone and everyone does, and most of them are videoing, we can send a link to them, and we can actually tap into it,” said Sturch. “We can then live video stream what is happening on the screen.”

Sturch said that kind of technology will immensely help all the emergency services in the area.

“With us having these along with more accurate mapping technologies we are going to be able to decrease response times by better locating where the emergency is happening,” said Sturch.

There are still a couple more steps to complete the renovations, but Sturch said it should not be more than a couple of weeks now.

