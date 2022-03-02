Search continues for Blytheville Public Schools’ superintendent

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Public Schools is still looking for its new district leader.

Sixteen candidates were considered for the superintendent position. Out of these candidates, four names have been selected:

Dr. Jerry Bell (Peoria, Ill.)

Dr. Lloyd Jackson (Kansas City, Mo.)

Dr. Link W. Luttrell (Festus, Mo.)

Dr. Laura Strickland (Helena-West Helena, Ark.)

Board interviews with the four candidates will be held over Zoom on March 7. The second set of interviews will be held face-to-face on March 15.

The board is hoping to make a decision by the end of the month.

