Search continues for Blytheville Public Schools’ superintendent
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Public Schools is still looking for its new district leader.
Sixteen candidates were considered for the superintendent position. Out of these candidates, four names have been selected:
- Dr. Jerry Bell (Peoria, Ill.)
- Dr. Lloyd Jackson (Kansas City, Mo.)
- Dr. Link W. Luttrell (Festus, Mo.)
- Dr. Laura Strickland (Helena-West Helena, Ark.)
Board interviews with the four candidates will be held over Zoom on March 7. The second set of interviews will be held face-to-face on March 15.
The board is hoping to make a decision by the end of the month.
