Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty remembered at memorial

By Action News 5 Staff
Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A community in mourning. Many are gathering to remember West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Lang was killed in the line of duty Saturday while serving others. He stopped to assist with a traffic accident on the side of the interstate when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

He’d been with the West Memphis Fire Department since December.

The impact of his loss was felt across the state of Arkansas and beyond.

Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Wednesday. His proclamation says in part:

“Lang will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions and memory.”

He went on to say Lang’s “bravery and actions will continue to inspire the people of Arkansas.”

A processional and “A Sea of Red” will begin following the service and will end at Memphis Fire Station #33 on Winchester Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to...
Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children

Latest News

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a one-vehicle crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road.
Person injured in crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road
COVID grief linked to suicide
Grief center shows increase in patients
The city of Trumann has set a March 31 deadline for cleanup in the aftermath of the Dec. 2021...
Trumann sets deadline for people to clean up tornado damage
The Humane Society of Independence County recently received a Land Rover as part of the vehicle...
Area humane society receives vehicle
Blytheville firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the Kream Kastle on North...
Fire damages iconic restaurant in Blytheville