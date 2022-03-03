Energy Alert
#14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU

Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) and LSU center Efton ReidIII (15) fight for control of the ball...
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) and LSU center Efton ReidIII (15) fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Eric W. Bolin - Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas guard JD Notae made two free throws with 8.6 points left, LSU’s Xavier Pinson missed a final attempt at the rim as the clock expired as the No. 14 Razorbacks held off the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night.

Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 23 points.

The Razorbacks - 24-6 overall and 13-4 in the Southeastern Conference - have won 14 of their last 15 games overall and nine in a row at home. Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points, but fouled out with 1:35 left.

