Nice way to end the work week

Another nice day with nice clear skies and warm temperatures. Tomorrow will be just as nice, but you will see more clouds throughout the day. Rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend but starts off very light. In fact, only a few sprinkles or showers are expected during the day Saturday. Light to moderate rain increases Saturday night before heavier rain arrives late Sunday into Monday morning. 1-2″ of rain is still expected for most. A few strong to severe storms are possible Sunday. I think the greater threat may come in Sunday night. Behind the rain, we trade highs in the 60s/70s for 40s/50s.

