Arkansas State men’s basketball faces ULM Thursday in SBC Tournament

A-State meets ULM in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Thursday in Pensacola, Fla. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State is 17-1 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than their opponent this season. The Red Wolves are 17-4 when shooting 40 percent or better from the field. Three of the four losses have come in the last six games (at Troy, at Texas State, vs Coastal Carolina). A-State is 15-4 when scoring 65 or more points. Three of the four losses have come in the last six games (at Troy, at Texas State, vs CCU). The Red Wolves are 14-5 when out-rebounding their opponent.

Caleb Fields has 318 assists in his career to rank 10th on the career assists list. He is five shy of Donte Thomas and J.H. Williams for eighth.

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 12.1 rebounds per game. Omier is the only Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to average at least 19 points (19.1) and 13 rebounds (13.3) in a single-season of league-only games. Against Coastal Carolina (Feb. 23), Omier became the only Division I player in the last 25 years to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks and 5 steals in a game. Omier is fifth among the program leaders with 323 rebounds this season. He needs four rebounds to move to fourth.

Marquis Eaton joins Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern) as the only Sun Belt Conference players since 1992-93 to have at least 1,600 points, 400 assists and 400 rebounds in their career. Eaton (1,603) is 16 points shy of Don Scaife (1971-75) for fourth on A-State’s all-time scoring list.

A-State is 12-1 this season when Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills combine for 25 or more points. The duo has combined to average 24.5 points this season.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 68-79 (.463).

A-State is 16-27 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and has one championship coming in the 1999 SBC Tournament. The Red Wolves are 22-37 all-time in conference tournament action including play at the Southland Conference Tournament (4-6) and American South Conference Tournament (2-4). A-State defeated Georgia Southern 62-58 in the first round last season, marking the first SBC Tournament victory since 2014.

