Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to sign bill ending forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases

LIVE: President Joe Biden signs the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault, Harassment Act of 2021. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to sign a bill Thursday to end the practice of forcing workers into arbitration when they are sexually harassed or assaulted on the job.

Biden is expected to be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. Biden and Harris plan to deliver remarks, the White House said.

Congress gave final approval on the bill Feb. 10, guaranteeing victims can seek recourse in the courts. It is considered a milestone helped along by the #MeToo movement.

When signed into law, it will bar employment contracts from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court. That process often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The bill is retroactive, nullifying that language in contracts nationwide and opening the door for people who had been bound by it to take legal action.

The legislation had uncommonly broad, bipartisan support in a divided Congress. That allowed the bill to be passed in the Senate by unanimous consent — a procedure almost never used for significant legislation, especially one affecting tens of millions of Americans.

The House passed the bill on a robust bipartisan basis in a 335- 97 vote.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who accused the now-deceased network CEO Roger Ailes of making unwanted advances and harming her career when she rejected him, testified in support of the legislation. Some employee contracts at the network included binding arbitration clauses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to...
Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
A woman is in custody after police say she stole a hearse from a funeral home.
Woman accused of stealing funeral home’s hearse

Latest News

Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
The food bank's struggles are making it hard to keep shelves stocked.
Food bank sees decline in donations, distribution
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents