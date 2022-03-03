Energy Alert
Increased county employees’ wages help sheriff’s department recruit

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said he pushed for a higher minimum wage for all county employees to help local organizations retain good employees.

Due to inflation and higher wages in the city, Boyd said that not only was it hard to retain good employees, but it was even harder to recruit them.

“It will definitely help me recruit individuals who have a skill set that can do certain jobs,” said Boyd. “That is what I have had a hard time doing, filling those part-time positions.”

The minimum wage increase was $13 to $15 an hour for part-time employees. It is a number that is much more competitive with other businesses and organizations in the area.

“At $13, we were just way behind,” said Boyd. “With the recent inflation we have all seen and experienced, it was time for us to catch up.”

Boyd brought his proposal to the Craighead County Quorum Court earlier this month, where justices decided that it was the right move.

The minimum wage will be for all county employees and Boyd stressed he wanted to help all different organizations countywide.

“I just hope the workforce sees that we are trying to drive and do our part and make sure that we pay a fair wage,” said Boyd.

The wage change goes into effect immediately.

