Ja Morant has best month ever for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Don’t look now, but the Memphis Grizzlies are just a half-game out of second place in the NBA’s Western Conference Playoff Race.

Golden State lost Tuesday night at Minnesota 129-114.

The Griz put the pressure on the Warriors with All-Star Guard Ja Morant just going crazy lately.

Morant averaged 33 points a game in the month of February, which includes back-to-back games of 46 at Chicago Saturday, and a franchise-record 52 against the Spurs Monday at FedExForum.

Morant, not only in the conversation for NBA Player of the Month but for NBA Most Valuable Player, along with Philly’s Joel Embiid, the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James of the Lakers.

Ja and the Grizzlies get back in action Thursday night at the Orlando Magic.

