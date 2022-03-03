Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ja Morant has best month ever for Grizzlies

Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.(WBTV)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Don’t look now, but the Memphis Grizzlies are just a half-game out of second place in the NBA’s Western Conference Playoff Race. 

Golden State lost Tuesday night at Minnesota 129-114.

The Griz put the pressure on the Warriors with All-Star Guard Ja Morant just going crazy lately.

Morant averaged 33 points a game in the month of February, which includes back-to-back games of 46 at Chicago Saturday, and a franchise-record 52 against the Spurs Monday at FedExForum.

Morant, not only in the conversation for NBA Player of the Month but for NBA Most Valuable Player, along with Philly’s Joel Embiid, the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James of the Lakers.

Ja and the Grizzlies get back in action Thursday night at the Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blytheville firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the Kream Kastle on North...
Fire damages iconic restaurant in Blytheville
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child multiple times.
Police say man raped child ‘on multiple occasions’

Latest News

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22)
Red Wolves advance to Sun Belt Quarterfinals
Arkansas State basketball beats ULM, advances to Sun Belt Tournament Quarterfinals
Chickasaws advance to state quarterfinals
2022 4A State Basketball Tournament: Blytheville boys advance to quarterfinals
Seminoles advance to state quarterfinals
2022 3A State Basketball Tournament: Osceola boys advance, Hoxie girls fall
Lady Bearkatz advance to state quarterfinals
2022 2A State Basketball Tournament: Melbourne girls advance, Rector boys fall