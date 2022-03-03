Judge seals case file in Lonoke Co. officer-involved shooting

LONOKE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A circuit judge has issued an order to seal a case file involving a Central Arkansas officer involved shooting, nearly two weeks before the trial was set to start.

Content partner KARK reported that Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore sealed the file in the case involving former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis. Davis was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Hunter Brittain, who was 17.

A court clerk told KARK that the file was sealed March 2 and that she did not know why the file has been sealed.

Davis has pleaded not guilty in the case, which stemmed from a June 23, 2021 shooting during a traffic stop near Highway 89 in a nearby parking lot.

Davis told authorities that Brittain got out of his truck and then “got something out of the back” before walking up to the deputy. Davis then said he shot Brittain, KARK reported.

Davis, who was fired shortly after the shooting for not having a body camera activated when he fired his weapon, has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

