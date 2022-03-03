Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Levitt Shell gets new name with historic meaning

Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell
Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rare gem in a unique city full of personality that is how the band shell at Overton Park is described.

Now, Levitt Shell has a new name.

Going back to its roots, the shell will now go by the name Overton Park Shell.

Twenty-seven band shells were built in 1936 under President Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.

Since then famous artists have taken the stage including Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Leaders say the name change is a new start for the shell.

“We believe this time in the shells history shows a new era,” said Evan Collins, Overton Park Shell Board of Directors President. “One that is marked with inclusivity and equity. It is also focused on the future of Memphis. The shell it not just Memphis’ history but also the future of Memphis as well.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says part of Memphis’ legacy and heritage is music and bringing people together and that is exactly what the Overton Park Shell is about.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man from beneath a burning mobile home.
Man rescued from burning mobile home
A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Driver airlifted following crash
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila

Latest News

Russian Ballet Theatre
Russian Ballet Theatre ‘dancing for peace’ on their way to Memphis
Russian Ballet Theatre shares message ahead of tour stop in Memphis
Russian Ballet Theatre shares message ahead of tour stop in Memphis
Founder, LaGanzie Kale says in the beginning there were a lot of nay-sayers.
Still I Rise: First and only black-owned radio station makes strides in Jonesboro
Beale Street Music Festival 2022
Megan Thee Stallion, Shaggy added to Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will roll into Arkansas later this year.
Chris Stapleton coming to Arkansas