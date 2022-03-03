Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

March 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Today will be just as nice as Wednesday . Clouds start to move in on Friday and rain chances increase for the weekend.

Showers and storms will be more scattered on Saturday before increasing overnight. The heaviest rain moves in on Sunday.

We will also have to watch for strong to severe storms Sunday as well. Temperatures drop back into the 50s behind the rain.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland.

Arkansas veteran sustains severe lung damage from burn pits while deployed in Afghanistan.

Ukrainian flags in high demand in Arkansas.

ROTC instructor, advocate reflects on school shooting 1 year later.

Parkin assistant fire chief arrested, charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man from beneath a burning mobile home.
Man rescued from burning mobile home
A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Driver airlifted following crash
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila

Latest News

Red Wolves win 3rd straight game
Arkansas State baseball rallies to beat Illinois State on Friday
The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal...
Order to seek wrongful death suit approved in Prunty case
Vigil for Jayden Prunty
Family, friends hold vigil for Jayden Prunty
Lady Hurricane advance to state semis
Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22): Jonesboro girls and boys advance to 5A State Semifinals
Lady Patriots advance to state semifinals
Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22): Paragould girls fall, Marion girls advance in 5A State Tournament