NEA NAIA Roundup (3/2/22)

Lyon, Williams Baptist, and Crowley’s Ridge earned postseason honors in basketball.

Lyon’s Tracey Stewart-Lange named AMC Coach of the Year; Scots finish 2nd in AMC Tournament

The American Midwest Conference (AMC) has announced the members of the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team and season award winners. All awards are voted on by the 10 coaches in the conference.

Lyon College Head Coach Tracy Stewart-Lange was named the Coach of the Year by her peers after leading the Scots to their third-consecutive AMC regular-season title with a 27-4 overall record and a 17-1 record in AMC play.

The Lyon College Scots will be headed to the NAIA National Women’s basketball tournament when they find out where they will be playing on Thursday’s NAIA Selection show.

The Scots dropped the American Midwest Conference tournament to Columbia College 53-48 on Monday night ending a 20-game winning streak and putting Lyon College at 27-5 overall.

The Scots fell behind 18-12 after the first quarter and trailed 33-20 at halftime. Columbia College had as much as a 17-point lead, but Lyon College fought back with Jade Giron scoring eight of her team-high 15 points.

The Scots outscored Columbia 14-8 in the fourth quarter and got only as close as five points on a three-pointer at the buzzer from Allison Byars.

Williams Baptist guard Taylor Freeman named AMC Defensive Player of the Year

The American Midwest Conference (AMC) has announced the members of the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team and season award winners. All awards are voted on by the 10 coaches in the conference.

All stats are prior to the AMC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship game that was played on February 28, 2022.

Taylor Freeman earned Defensive Player of the Year after a phenomenal 2021-22 season that saw her post a conference-high 98 steals over 27 games (3.6 STL/G). She was also named First Team All-Conference after averaging 19.0 ppg and 6.8 rpg. Italei Gray was named Honorable Mention after averaging 8.9 ppg. Kaylee Clark was also named Honorable Mention after averaging 12.6 ppg.

Clark was also named to the All-Freshman team, along with Jhiya Jefferson who averaged 9.3 ppg and 7.6 rpg. Khia Perry was named to the Champions of Character Team.

Along with the conference awards, the AMC announced Academic All-Conference members, of which there were 11 Lady Eagles: Tamia Dandridge, Clark, Shelby Davis, Reesa Hampton, Makenzie Lasiter, Tristan Richards, Kiley Webb, Sade Orija, Freeman, Hailey Carr, and Gabby Jones.

Five Crowley’s Ridge College athletes earn postseason honors

Crowley’s Ridge College had five players honored with postseason awards.

Madison Sellars collected Continental Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being an honorable mention for all-conference. Sellars anchored the Pioneers’ stingy defensive unit by posting 29 blocked shots and having 57 steals during the regular season. She also contributed 7.3 points per contest in 26 starts.

Lindsey Browning and Travia Woodruff were selected to both the all-tournament team and the second-team all-conference.

On the men’s side, Braxton Cousins was selected to the first-team all-conference squad, while Bo Roberson was an honorable mention.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.