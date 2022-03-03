Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Warm night, rain chances increase later this weekend

March 4th, 2022
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (3/4)
By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Just a couple of more days of temperatures in the 70s before temperatures return to what is normal for this time of year. Scattered showers will be possible for Saturday and Saturday night before heavier rain moves in on Sunday. We will have to watch for the chance of a strong to severe storm or two especially Sunday night into Monday morning. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. We will also see 1-2″ of rain with this system. Temperatures fall back in to the 50s behind this front for next week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the Kream Kastle on North...
Fire damages iconic restaurant in Blytheville
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child multiple times.
Police say man raped child ‘on multiple occasions’

Latest News

Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (3/4)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (3/4)
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (3/3)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (3/3)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast