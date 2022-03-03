Warm night, rain chances increase later this weekend

Just a couple of more days of temperatures in the 70s before temperatures return to what is normal for this time of year. Scattered showers will be possible for Saturday and Saturday night before heavier rain moves in on Sunday. We will have to watch for the chance of a strong to severe storm or two especially Sunday night into Monday morning. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. We will also see 1-2″ of rain with this system. Temperatures fall back in to the 50s behind this front for next week.

