Oklahoma mom, son fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman and her son wanted in Oklahoma on assault and battery charges are now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas Jail.

Izard County Chief Deputy Charley Melton said his office received word to be on the lookout for 67-year-old Joanne Bates and her 44-year-old son, Jeremiah Dale Bates.

In a news release shared on social media, Melton said the two were wanted for arrests in Oklahoma for a Feb. 14 incident.

Although the pair live in Oklahoma, Melton said they have “property ties to the Melbourne area.”

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies spotted the two driving inside the city limits.

“Our officers then conducted a traffic stop and both Joanne Bates and Jeremiah Bates were taken into custody and transported to the Izard County Detention Center,” Melton said.

When deputies searched the Bates’ vehicle, Melton said they found approximately $15,000 in cash.

Oklahoma officials have been notified of the arrests, and the pair is awaiting extradition.

