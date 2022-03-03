Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Oklahoma mom, son fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman and her son wanted in Oklahoma on assault and battery charges are now locked up in a Northeast Arkansas Jail.

Izard County Chief Deputy Charley Melton said his office received word to be on the lookout for 67-year-old Joanne Bates and her 44-year-old son, Jeremiah Dale Bates.

In a news release shared on social media, Melton said the two were wanted for arrests in Oklahoma for a Feb. 14 incident.

Although the pair live in Oklahoma, Melton said they have “property ties to the Melbourne area.”

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies spotted the two driving inside the city limits.

“Our officers then conducted a traffic stop and both Joanne Bates and Jeremiah Bates were taken into custody and transported to the Izard County Detention Center,” Melton said.

When deputies searched the Bates’ vehicle, Melton said they found approximately $15,000 in cash.

Oklahoma officials have been notified of the arrests, and the pair is awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man from beneath a burning mobile home.
Man rescued from burning mobile home
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila
A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Driver airlifted following crash

Latest News

State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda...
Couple, adult daughter dead, daughter’s husband arrested
Red Wolves win 3rd straight game
Arkansas State baseball rallies to beat Illinois State on Friday
The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal...
Order to seek wrongful death suit approved in Prunty case
Vigil for Jayden Prunty
Family, friends hold vigil for Jayden Prunty
Lady Hurricane advance to state semis
Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22): Jonesboro girls and boys advance to 5A State Semifinals