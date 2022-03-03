Old Citizens Bank building to be auctioned by the state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands confirmed a building in downtown Jonesboro will be under auction.

The Old Citizens Bank Building has been sitting dormant for years with no one having plans of redeveloping the building.

A representative with the Commissioner of State Lands office told Region 8 News over the phone the cost of the building will start off at $40,857.25, which is what is owed in delinquent taxes from over a span of four years.

Region 8 News has attempted to contact the mayor’s office multiple times for an on-camera interview, but sent in a recorded statement saying in part:

“We are aware that the building portion of the property could go to auction, and we continue to work with interested parties on its redevelopment. The city has taken steps including the creation of an opportunity zone, and recently forming a PACE district that provides incentives for redevelopment of facilities like this.”

In a phone conversation, the city’s communication director said the building being auctioned off by the state “means nothing” unless there is an interested party that can purchase the parking lot and the land the building sits on.

The building, the land, and the parking lot are owned by One Main Square, LLC, and MBC Holdings Worldwide, LLC.

The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands will hold the auction at 10 a.m. March 16 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro.

Region 8 News will continue to update this story as more details develop.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.