Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas assistant fire chief and son of the town’s mayor faces charges of conspiracy to commit arson.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Sean Patterson of Parkin Wednesday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, three counts of reckless burning, and three counts of criminal mischief.

Cross County Sheriff David West did not release any details about the case but confirmed Patterson was Parkin’s assistant fire chief.

His mother, Mayor Diane Patterson, said the allegations against her son were not true.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

