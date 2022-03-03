Police say man raped child ‘on multiple occasions’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child multiple times.

A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge 53-year-old Andy Reid with four counts of rape.

According to court documents, on Feb. 19, Paragould police responded to a home regarding rape allegations involving a child under the age of 14.

During an interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the child revealed sexual acts that “constitute rape by definition of the statute.”

According to the affidavit, the child said Reid had performed the sexual acts “on multiple occasions.”

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated that during a Mirandized interview at the police substation on March 2, “Reid gave self-incriminating statements.”

On Wednesday, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Reid and ordered bond be set in open court. Stidham also ordered Reid to have no contact with the victim.

Reid is currently housed in the Greene County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.