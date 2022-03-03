Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police say man raped child ‘on multiple occasions’

A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child multiple times.
A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child multiple times.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child multiple times.

A judge found probable cause Thursday to charge 53-year-old Andy Reid with four counts of rape.

According to court documents, on Feb. 19, Paragould police responded to a home regarding rape allegations involving a child under the age of 14.

During an interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the child revealed sexual acts that “constitute rape by definition of the statute.”

According to the affidavit, the child said Reid had performed the sexual acts “on multiple occasions.”

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated that during a Mirandized interview at the police substation on March 2, “Reid gave self-incriminating statements.”

On Wednesday, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Reid and ordered bond be set in open court. Stidham also ordered Reid to have no contact with the victim.

Reid is currently housed in the Greene County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to...
Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
A woman is in custody after police say she stole a hearse from a funeral home.
Woman accused of stealing funeral home’s hearse

Latest News

The food bank's struggles are making it hard to keep shelves stocked.
Food bank sees decline in donations, distribution
A circuit judge has issued an order to seal a court file involving a Central Arkansas officer...
Judge seals case file in Lonoke Co. officer-involved shooting
Lyon head football coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Lyon football coach Chris Douglas on recruiting, 2022 spring football & more
Jayden Prunty's Family Discusses Shooting
Vigil planned for man killed in officer-involved shooting