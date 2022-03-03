Energy Alert
Russian Ballet Theatre ‘dancing for peace’ on their way to Memphis

By Bria Bolden
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has prompted a number of boycotts of Russian products and businesses.

The Russian Ballet Theatre is bringing its touring show to Memphis next week, which has sparked questions about the company and their performances.

Producer Gulya Hartwick says the Russian Ballet Theatre is not affiliated with any government entity and their dancers come from many different backgrounds from all over the world.

She also says the independent ballet company’s name pays homage to the style of ballet they use, not the country.

As the world watches the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Ballet Theatre tours the United States, performing the classic ballet Swan Lake.

“Some say that for mountain climbers, Everest is something you have to prove to yourself that you can do it,” said Hartwick. “The same with Swan Lake.”

Hartwick says before the invasion of Ukraine, their mission was to dance and perform. Now, it has transformed into something else, dancing for peace.

“We are against the war,” said Hartwick. “We dance for peace. We are living proof of how different nations can come together on one stage and create something beautiful instead of destroying it.”

The company is made up of a multi-national cast of dancers from several countries like Ukraine, Belarus, Italy, Japan and Russia among others. All of them using their skills and techniques, putting their own twist on Tchaikovsky’s timeless love story.

“We honor the traditions of classical ballet,” said Hartwick. “Also we honor the traditions of the ballet school. That’s where the name is coming from. Russian ballet is one of the foundations of the world ballet as we know it today. The Vaganova technique. There’s nothing else to it really.”

Tickets for the Russian Ballet Theatre’s performance of Swan Lake are on sale now.

The show is Tuesday, March 8 at the Cannon Center.

