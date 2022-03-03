Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Remembering a mother, daughter, and friend.

On Wednesday, the family of Jennifer Emery, the woman found dead on the side of Highway 49B in Brookland gathered to remember her legacy.

“All we have left are pictures and memories and we don’t deserve this,” said Gwen Henderson, her mother.

With close friends and family, a few cars lined the highway at the spot Emery was found.

“Where my baby, Jennifer Emery, took her last breath,” said Emery.

For Henderson, the call finding out her daughter was dead has changed her whole life.

The family gathered, with candles in hand and a picture, to remember the woman they knew. They described her as full of life, a great mom, and a lover of fashion.

Since her body was found, there have not been any updates on how she died.

“There is someone out there that has taken the life of my daughter. And they are watching right now. And we don’t deserve to have to go bury this baby,” said Henderson.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is active, but the family has questions they want to be answered.

“Everyone says they don’t know anything. Jennifer just didn’t lay down in a ditch and die. There was a reason that she was there and we need to know what the reasons are,” she said.

Now, they are spreading the word with one saying, “Justice for Jennifer.”

Anyone with information on the case can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.

