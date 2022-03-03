Vigil planned for man killed in officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A month after their son was shot and killed by a Jonesboro police officer, a mother and father are planning a vigil in his honor.

Attorneys for Jayden Prunty’s family announced Thursday a vigil honoring his life and death will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the corner of Spruce and Church Streets.

According to a news release from Burch, Porter & Johnson of Memphis, Prunty’s parents are “distraught and seeking answers to what happened to their son.”

In an exclusive interview with Region 8 News, Prunty’s mother said they are doing everything they can to keep her son’s memory alive.

“He is one-fourth of my heart. And it is gone. And it cannot be replaced,” Renee Prunty sobbed. “But I do want justice. I want everybody’s child to be able to walk around the corner to the store safely. I don’t want them to die in fear, alone on the street like my son did.”

She does not believe the police department’s interpretation of that night’s events.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened the night of Feb. 9 in the 200-block of Spruce Street.

Officer Corey Obregon’s body camera video, which the Jonesboro Police Department released nine days after the incident, showed Obregon tackle Prunty and scuffle with him on the ground.

“Seconds later, the suspect fired a shot which hit Officer Obregon in the leg,” said Assistant Police Chief Lynn Waterworth at the time of the video release.

Obregon then pulled his service weapon and fired two shots, hitting Prunty once in the head.

Arkansas State Police investigated the incident and submitted their findings to the prosecuting attorney for the Second Judicial District.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman said Obregon “knew that Prunty was armed and capable and willing to use his gun against Obregon.”

“Given my understanding of the facts thus far, this officer’s use of force, in my opinion, was justified,” Chrestman said.

