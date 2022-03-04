Area humane society receives vehicle

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area humane society is now the recipient of a Land Rover Defender to help with its work in taking care of animals.

According to a media release from Little Rock-based Winrock Automotive, the Humane Society of Independence County was part of Land Rover’s Above and Beyond Service awards program.

The program helps at least seven non-profit organizations in the United States each year and the humane society was selected for its generosity.

“The Humane Society was recognized for its work in rescuing and providing safe shelter for abandoned, abused, homeless and unwanted animals. And securing loving, stable homes for them,” officials said.

The Land Rover was on display March 2 at the humane society office.

It. Is. Here. !!!! Stop by today between 3-4 and come see it for yourself!!! Posted by Humane Society of Independence County on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.