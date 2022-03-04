Arkansas State baseball hosts Illinois State in weekend series

Arkansas State seeks to extends its current two-game winning streak to open the 2022 home slate, hosting a strong foe in Illinois State for a three-game weekend series. First pitch times are set for 4 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. (Saturday) and 1 p.m. (Sunday). Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast of all three games can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM).

ABOUT THE REDBIRDS

Illinois State enters the weekend with a 4-2 ledger after sweeping Western Carolina on the road this past weekend. The Redbirds are in the midst of a 13-game stretch on the road to open the 2022 season, not playing at home until March 17 against Purdue. Illinois State took down second-ranked Arkansas on Opening Day, defeating the Razorbacks 3-2 at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Redbirds were picked to finish in a tie for third in the MVC with Southern Illinois behind Dallas Baptist and Indiana State. Two-way standout Ryan Cermak returns for the Redbirds after being the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. He leads Illinois State at the plate with a .375 average and team-best nine hits. Jake McCaw, the reigning MVC Player of the Week, has belted a team-leading three homers. Both players were preseason all-conference picks. As a team, Illinois State hits .268 but are among the top fielding teams nationally, with a MVC-best .985 fielding percentage. On the mound, 2021 all-conference honorees Jordan Lussier and Sean Sinisko return to anchor the rotation, while Derek Salata has also emerged as a strong starter. Reliever Jared Hart earned MVC Pitcher of the Week honors in Week 1 after posting a pair shutout appearances against Arkansas, earning the win on Feb. 18.

A-STATE AGAINST “THE VALLEY”

Arkansas State is no stranger to taking on opponents from the Missouri Valley Conference, and will become quite familiar with that logo on the opposing team’s unis over the next several contests. Seven of A-State’s next eight games feature opponents from that particular league (Illinois State [3], Southern Illinois and Missouri State [3]). The Red Wolves are 78-119 all-time against the league’s active members.

LAST TIME OUT

Arkansas State won in run-rule fashion for the second consecutive game on Wednesday, plating a run in the bottom of the seventh to rout Mississippi Valley State 13-3. Jared Toler recorded a career-best four hits in the victory, while Wil French scored three times. Ben Klutts also posted his best RBI total of the young season, driving in three runs. A-State utilized nine pitchers, with Treshon Paschal earning his first career victory.

“MAMA, I’M COMING HOME”

After its four-game road swing to open the season, Arkansas State now returns home for seven consecutive home games, the longest home stand since nine consecutive home contests to begin the 2020 season.

“UNDER PRESSURE”

Arkansas State baseball traditionally plays a pretty tough schedule, and that is no difference this year. This season’s slate features two games apiece against Arkansas and Ole Miss, as well as a road series at Missouri State. That’s without mentioning the opening weekend’s series against NCAA Tournament participant Samford. A-State’s schedule includes 11 opponents who finished 2021 with a winning percentage of .500 or better, as well as five who reached the NCAA Tournament

