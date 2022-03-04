Citizens express concerns over bypass

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent deadly crash in Monette has brought concerns to the public about the Highway 18 bypass.

Residents and first responders believe the current speed limit is too high in the area and has caused multiple crashes on the bypass, mostly at the intersection of Highway 139.

Robert Chambers, a chaplain for the Monette Fire Department, said something needs to be done.

“Several intersections, as you go on the bypass, need to have caution signs of what lies ahead,” Chambers said.

Chambers worked the March 1 crash, and he believes the Arkansas Department of Transportation needs to address the traffic flow before another crash happens.

“Don’t wait until major big accidents and fatalities to add up,” Chambers said. “We’ve worked enough of that on the highways, so we know what’s involved. The time is now to do something.”

Stahr Couch, a Monette resident, said she commutes on Highway 18 daily.

“People start to go around me, not knowing I’m trying to get over to turn off at the intersection,” Couch said.

Couch mentioned there are a lot of young drivers in Monette that she worries about, saying “it’s terrifying” knowing they sometimes go over the speed limit as they’re passing through intersections and curves.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said he has attempted to get ARDOT to either change the speed limit or add a traffic light or caution lights.

ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee told Region 8 News over the phone that he and Mayor Blankenship will be meeting soon to discuss other solutions to address traffic flow on the bypass.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.