Driver airlifted following crash
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, March 3, near the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Apt Drive, just off Stadium Boulevard.
Officers on the scene, the driver was “going fast around the curve and lost control, flipping the car.”
Police set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter at nearby Southside Softball Complex.
Officers did not reveal any details about the driver or their condition.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
