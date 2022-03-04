Driver airlifted following crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, March 3, near the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Apt Drive, just off Stadium Boulevard.

Officers on the scene, the driver was “going fast around the curve and lost control, flipping the car.”

Police set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter at nearby Southside Softball Complex.

Officers did not reveal any details about the driver or their condition.

1 injury was reported. A helicopter just landed at Southside Softball complex. pic.twitter.com/FBvTGQ2JrF — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) March 4, 2022

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

