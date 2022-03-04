Man rescued from burning mobile home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters rescued a Jonesboro man early Friday morning from beneath a burning mobile home.

Just after 3:20 a.m. on Friday, March 4, Jonesboro firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 16000-block of Arrowhead Farm Road.

When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

Fire crews pulled a man out from under the trailer and carried him to an ambulance which rushed him to local hospital. No word on his condition.

Officials told Region 8 News they will be investigating the cause of the fire.

I spoke with fire crews. They’re investigating the cause of the fire at the moment. Smoke is still coming out of what’s left of the trailer. https://t.co/UN01MG6lhh — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) March 4, 2022

