Man rescued from burning mobile home
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters rescued a Jonesboro man early Friday morning from beneath a burning mobile home.
Just after 3:20 a.m. on Friday, March 4, Jonesboro firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 16000-block of Arrowhead Farm Road.
When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.
Fire crews pulled a man out from under the trailer and carried him to an ambulance which rushed him to local hospital. No word on his condition.
Officials told Region 8 News they will be investigating the cause of the fire.
