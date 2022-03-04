Fire damages iconic restaurant in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire Thursday evening at a historic restaurant in Blytheville did some smoke and fire damage, according to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney.

Firefighters responded to the Kream Kastle on North Division Street around 6:50 p.m., March 3 about the fire.

Carney said the fire appeared to have started in the barbecue pit area, adjacent to the restaurant.

The pit received heavy fire damage as well as the east wall of the restaurant, Carney said. The interior of the restaurant did receive some smoke damage.

No one was hurt, Carney said.

The restaurant is known for its barbecue and opened in 1952, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History.

