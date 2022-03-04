Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State Tournament continues and several NEA teams are still in the mix.

State Basketball Tournament Central (Boys)

State Basketball Tournament Central (Girls)

Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/2022)

Jonesboro 52, Vilonia 33 (5A State Quarterfinals - Girls)

Jonesboro 68, Sylvan Hills 35 (5A State Quarterfinals - Boys)

Little Rock Christian 49, Paragould 24 (5A State Quarterfinals - Girls)

Marion 42, Jacksonville 41 (5A State Quarterfinals - Girls)

Wynne 44, Harrison 36 (4A State 1st Round - Girls)

Acorn 58, Buffalo Island Central 51 (2A State 1st Round - Boys)

Lavaca 65, Earle 33 (2A State 1st Round - Boys)

Marmaduke 57, Yellville-Summit 20 (2A State 1st Round - Girls)

Rector 59, Flippin 43 (2A State 1st Round - Girls)

Riverside 39, Cotter 29 (2A State 1st Round - Girls)

