Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State Tournament continues and several NEA teams are still in the mix.

You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

State Basketball Tournament Central (Boys)

State Basketball Tournament Central (Girls)

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/2022)

Jonesboro 52, Vilonia 33 (5A State Quarterfinals - Girls)

Jonesboro 68, Sylvan Hills 35 (5A State Quarterfinals - Boys)

Little Rock Christian 49, Paragould 24 (5A State Quarterfinals - Girls)

Marion 42, Jacksonville 41 (5A State Quarterfinals - Girls)

Wynne 44, Harrison 36 (4A State 1st Round - Girls)

Acorn 58, Buffalo Island Central 51 (2A State 1st Round - Boys)

Lavaca 65, Earle 33 (2A State 1st Round - Boys)

Marmaduke 57, Yellville-Summit 20 (2A State 1st Round - Girls)

Rector 59, Flippin 43 (2A State 1st Round - Girls)

Riverside 39, Cotter 29 (2A State 1st Round - Girls)

