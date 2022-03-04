GR8 Job: Students collect, donate ‘blessing bags’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Greene County Tech students were recently applauded for their work in providing basic necessities for people who may need help.

Paragould police said on social media Friday that the Greene County Tech Middle School PACE and Student Christian students collected items like hygiene products, hand warmers, socks, a Bible, and a gift card for a warm meal.

They then put all the items in individual drawstring bags then delivered the “blessing bags” to police to hand out to those who might need a little help.

“We appreciate this heartfelt gesture, and are thankful that our young people are learning to be thoughtful, compassionate members of our society. Great job kiddos, parents, and educators,” the post noted.

**GCT Middle School Groups Donate Blessing Bags** In conjunction with Random Acts if Kindness Week, Greene County Tech... Posted by Paragould Police Department on Friday, March 4, 2022

