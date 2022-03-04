Energy Alert
Make-A-Wish: Middle school student surprised in front of classmates

Next stop, Disney World
By Chase Gage
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Just two weeks ago, adults and children alike took part in the Have A Heart Wish-a-Thon. Now, one of those wishes has been granted.

Lillian King is a homeschooled student from Bono. She’s 11 years old and her favorite color is pink. She loves chocolate-covered strawberries, riding her bike, going for walks, and painting.

She’s also in need of a liver transplant.

Friday morning, she was surprised in front of the entire Brookland Middle School with a long-time wish of hers being granted, thanks to the generosity of her classmates and the Northeast Arkansas community.

Lillian and her three little brothers are going to Disney World.

“Thank you all for supporting me,” Lillian said, timidly speaking to a reporter. Her mother, Jennifer, said she was shy but was able to talk her into a very short interview.

She was told she was going to a “Fun Friday” at the school where there would be a parade. Little did she know, she would be the Grand Marshal.

Her one-woman parade stopped for the students who donated the most money during the school’s fundraiser. At each stop, a student gave Lillian a gift for her trip.

She faces an uphill battle that won’t be easy, but in the face of adversity, Lillian always finds the courage to smile.

