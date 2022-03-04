Omier’s career night leads Arkansas State past ULM in Sun Belt Tournament

Norchad Omier poured in a career-high 35 points and added 13 rebounds for another double-double as the Arkansas State men’s basketball team rallied back to down ULM 81-77 Thursday in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Omier scored 22 of his career-high 35 points in the second half, including six of the eight in an 8-0 run that gave A-State (18-10) the lead in the final two minutes. Dropping 35 points, Omier becomes the 12th player in program history to post 35 or more points in a single game. It is the 34th occasion in which an Arkansas State player has scored 35 or more points.

Draining four clutch free throws late, Marquis Eaton finished with 13 points and a game-high five assists. Malcolm Farrington was 3-of-4 beyond the arc and finished with 11 points and two key steals while Desi Sills added 10 points and eight boards. Andre Jones had 24 points to pace ULM (13-18).

A-State led 5-2 early, but three-point shooting helped the Warhawks lead over the majority of the first half. ULM was 5-of-9 (.556) beyond the arc and shot 57 percent (17-30) from the field in the first half. A 9-0 run late in the first half saw the Warhawks take their largest lead of the frame, but a Farrington 3-pointer as time expired saw A-State trail by only three, 42-39, at the break.

The Red Wolves opened the second half on a 13-5 spurt to lead 52-47 with 16:23 to play. ULM answered with a 16-4 spurt to lead 63-56 with 9:10 remaining. A 6-0 run cut the deficit to one, but the Warhawks scored the next four to lead by five, 67-62 with 5:44 left. The two teams traded 3-point makes and ULM went on to lead 72-66 with 4:24 left. Omier converted back-to-back buckets, including a dunk, and Farrington added a pair of free throws to mark a 6-0 spurt that tied the game at 72 with 2:45 to play.

Omier extended the run to 8-0 with a layup, but ULM tied the score once against with a fall away jumper. Eaton sank a pull-up jumper at the right elbow with the shot clock expiring to give A-State the lead for good with 1:10 to play. Defensive stops down the stretch and free throws down the stretch led to the 81-77 margin.

ULM finished 52.5 percent (31-59) from the field, including 9-of-18 (.500) beyond the arc. A-State hit 45 percent (27-60) from the field, including 6-of-15 (.400) from 3-point range. The Red Wolves were 21-of-29 (.720) at the charity stripe while the Warhawks were 6-of-9 (.667) at the line.

Behind 13 boards from Omier, A-State held a 42-25 edge on the glass. The Red Wolves used a 15-4 advantage in offensive rebounds to outscore the Warhawks 19-9 in second chance points.

A-State advances to play Georgia State in the quarterfinals Saturday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.