Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement officers knocked on their doors.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said his deputies, along with officers with Harrisburg, Lepanto, Marked Tree, Trumann, Tyronza, and Weiner police departments, completed a “strategic sweep” to root out criminal behavior.

Operation Alarm Clock netted five suspects on various felony charges. The operation included probation/parole searches and sex offender address verifications.

“There were numerous other individuals in which contact was made in association with this operation,” Molder said in an email to Region 8 News.

Those arrested included:

Levi Kobilka, 21

Possession of felony drug paraphernalia

Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance

Bond: $7,500 cash/surety

Robert Thompson, 23

Possession of felony drug paraphernalia

Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance

Bond: $20,000 cash/surety

Victoria Vinson, 21

Possession of felony drug paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Unlawful use of a communications device

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver greater than 14 grams but less than 4 ounces

Bond: $10,000 cash/surety

Tanya Stracener, 46

Possession of felony drug paraphernalia

Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams

Bond: $7,500 cash/surety

Tyler Holcomb, 31

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver greater than 14 grams but less than 4 ounces

Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor

Possession of felony drug paraphernalia

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Unlawful use of a communications device

Bond: $10,00 cash/surety

