Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening

Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement officers knocked on their doors. (Top left to bottom right: Robert Thompson, Tanya Stracener, Levi Kobilka, Victoria Vinson, and Tyler Holcomb)(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement officers knocked on their doors.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said his deputies, along with officers with Harrisburg, Lepanto, Marked Tree, Trumann, Tyronza, and Weiner police departments, completed a “strategic sweep” to root out criminal behavior.

Operation Alarm Clock netted five suspects on various felony charges. The operation included probation/parole searches and sex offender address verifications.

“There were numerous other individuals in which contact was made in association with this operation,” Molder said in an email to Region 8 News.

Those arrested included:

Levi Kobilka, 21

  • Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
  • Bond: $7,500 cash/surety

Robert Thompson, 23

  • Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
  • Bond: $20,000 cash/surety

Victoria Vinson, 21

  • Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
  • Unlawful use of a communications device
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver greater than 14 grams but less than 4 ounces
  • Bond: $10,000 cash/surety

Tanya Stracener, 46

  • Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams
  • Bond: $7,500 cash/surety

Tyler Holcomb, 31

  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver greater than 14 grams but less than 4 ounces
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor
  • Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
  • Unlawful use of a communications device
  • Bond: $10,00 cash/surety

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the Kream Kastle on North...
Fire damages iconic restaurant in Blytheville
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A Paragould man is being held without bond after police said he raped a child multiple times.
Police say man raped child ‘on multiple occasions’

Latest News

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Some Greene County Tech students were recently applauded for their work in providing basic...
GR8 Job: Students collect, donate ‘blessing bags’
Job expert explains struggles of employee ‘ghosting’
Job expert explains struggles of employee ‘ghosting’
Job expert explains struggles of employee ‘ghosting’