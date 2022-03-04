Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement officers knocked on their doors.
Sheriff Kevin Molder said his deputies, along with officers with Harrisburg, Lepanto, Marked Tree, Trumann, Tyronza, and Weiner police departments, completed a “strategic sweep” to root out criminal behavior.
Operation Alarm Clock netted five suspects on various felony charges. The operation included probation/parole searches and sex offender address verifications.
“There were numerous other individuals in which contact was made in association with this operation,” Molder said in an email to Region 8 News.
Those arrested included:
Levi Kobilka, 21
- Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams
- Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
- Bond: $7,500 cash/surety
Robert Thompson, 23
- Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams
- Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
- Bond: $20,000 cash/surety
Victoria Vinson, 21
- Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
- Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
- Unlawful use of a communications device
- Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver greater than 14 grams but less than 4 ounces
- Bond: $10,000 cash/surety
Tanya Stracener, 46
- Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams
- Bond: $7,500 cash/surety
Tyler Holcomb, 31
- Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver greater than 14 grams but less than 4 ounces
- Possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor
- Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
- Unlawful use of a communications device
- Bond: $10,00 cash/surety
