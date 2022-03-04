Questions swirl after the arrest of assistant fire chief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday with charges of reckless burning and conspiracy to commit arson, and it has many in the community torn and confused.

Patterson is the son of Parkin Mayor Diane Patterson, who said her son would never do such a thing.

“You need to go find the person who started this rumor,” said Patterson. “Start at the sheriff’s office because someone has had it out for me and does not want me to be reelected.”

Many residents did not want to speak on the matter Thursday, saying that “They did not know what could happen to them if they did.”

A person wanted to stay anonymous and stressed his concerns.

“This is coming from the top down,” he said. “There is a lot of questionable things going on here and I don’t think that Patterson was alone burning down all those buildings.”

He added that things like this have been happening for years and he believes that there has to be someone in the city government that knows.

“There has to be someone upstairs that knows about this,” he said. “There is no way this happened a year ago and it takes this long.”

Many residents say that it is an unsafe time to live in Parkin and that there needs to be a change soon, for people to feel at home again.

Patterson was bailed out Wednesday afternoon and is expected to have a trial soon.

