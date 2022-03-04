Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Questions swirl after the arrest of assistant fire chief

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday with charges of reckless burning and conspiracy to commit arson, and it has many in the community torn and confused.

Patterson is the son of Parkin Mayor Diane Patterson, who said her son would never do such a thing.

“You need to go find the person who started this rumor,” said Patterson. “Start at the sheriff’s office because someone has had it out for me and does not want me to be reelected.”

Many residents did not want to speak on the matter Thursday, saying that “They did not know what could happen to them if they did.”

A person wanted to stay anonymous and stressed his concerns.

“This is coming from the top down,” he said. “There is a lot of questionable things going on here and I don’t think that Patterson was alone burning down all those buildings.”

He added that things like this have been happening for years and he believes that there has to be someone in the city government that knows.

“There has to be someone upstairs that knows about this,” he said. “There is no way this happened a year ago and it takes this long.”

Many residents say that it is an unsafe time to live in Parkin and that there needs to be a change soon, for people to feel at home again.

Patterson was bailed out Wednesday afternoon and is expected to have a trial soon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man from beneath a burning mobile home.
Man rescued from burning mobile home
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila
A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Driver airlifted following crash

Latest News

Trumann Fire Department Lt. Don Chaudoin holds two of the puppies saved Friday morning in a...
GR8 Job: Trumann firefighters save puppies
Family Dollar is facing multiple class-action lawsuits in at least three states due to the rat...
Multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar after rat infestation
State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda...
Couple, adult daughter dead, daughter’s husband arrested
Red Wolves win 3rd straight game
Arkansas State baseball rallies to beat Illinois State on Friday
The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal...
Order to seek wrongful death suit approved in Prunty case