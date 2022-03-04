Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trumann sets deadline for people to clean up tornado damage

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann has set a deadline for late March for people to have properties cleaned and cleared of all damage due to the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.

Trumann city officials said on social media that the deadline will be March 31. Officials said the areas must be “cleaned and cleared of all structures, debris and other items related to the tornado damage.”

City leaders also cited health and safety as a key reason for the deadline and that the debris field at the corner of Oak and Melton is now closed.

Anyone with questions on the issue can call Trumann City Hall at 870-483-5355.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man from beneath a burning mobile home.
Man rescued from burning mobile home
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila
A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Driver airlifted following crash

Latest News

Trumann Fire Department Lt. Don Chaudoin holds two of the puppies saved Friday morning in a...
GR8 Job: Trumann firefighters save puppies
Family Dollar is facing multiple class-action lawsuits in at least three states due to the rat...
Multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar after rat infestation
State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda...
Couple, adult daughter dead, daughter’s husband arrested
Red Wolves win 3rd straight game
Arkansas State baseball rallies to beat Illinois State on Friday
The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal...
Order to seek wrongful death suit approved in Prunty case