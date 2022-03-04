Trumann sets deadline for people to clean up tornado damage

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann has set a deadline for late March for people to have properties cleaned and cleared of all damage due to the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.

Trumann city officials said on social media that the deadline will be March 31. Officials said the areas must be “cleaned and cleared of all structures, debris and other items related to the tornado damage.”

City leaders also cited health and safety as a key reason for the deadline and that the debris field at the corner of Oak and Melton is now closed.

Anyone with questions on the issue can call Trumann City Hall at 870-483-5355.

