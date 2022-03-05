Energy Alert
100+ people gather for Mountain Home, Ark. rally in support of Ukraine

By Noah Tucker
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two organizations in Baxter County hosted a rally Friday evening to show support for the people of Ukraine, drawing more than 100 people to Mountain Home.

St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Ukrainian Church partnered with the Cruisers of Mountain Home to hold a rally for Ukrainian citizens. The gathering comes in support of Ukraine after Russia launched a full-scale invasion last week, unleashing airstrikes on several cities and military bases.

“That’s the sad thing about this war,” said Father Samuel Seamans of the Ukranian Church. “You have brothers fighting brothers, but we have nothing but love and respect for our fellow Christians. We have to be careful not to associate Vladimir Putin with his people.”

The St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Ukrainian Church has members with close ties to the nation currently under siege. Leaders hope to raise money and awareness for the people who have not left Ukraine.

“I’m actually married to a woman who is from the Czech Republic, so I have a deep appreciation for the Slavic language and Slavic people,” said Seamans.

All proceeds from the event are going to the people of Ukraine.

”We decided to come together so people could see some nice cars and also raise awareness to what’s going on in Ukraine,” said Seamans. “Quite aside from the politics of all of it, [we’re helping] people who need resources.”

”It’s awful from what I’ve seen, their families involved and their home country,” said Tommy Felicia with the Mountain Home Fire Department. ”It’s an honor for Mountain Home to do something like this and raise some money where it’s needed.”

Tax deductible donations may be made to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church USA.

“We hope to do something positive to help support the people of Ukraine and get them through this time,” said Seamans. “There is no reason not to be kind to everybody.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

