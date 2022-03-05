Energy Alert
Crews respond to truck fire on Highway 1

Authorities got a call about a truck fire on Highway 1 south of Jonesboro around 6 p.m. Friday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a truck fire on Highway 1 south of Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, authorities got a call around 6 p.m., March 4 about the fire on Highway 1 and CR4061.

Details are scarce but the Southridge Fire Department is at the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

