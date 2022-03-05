Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Drivers find ways to save more money during gas hike

Noelle Williams spoke to drivers and experts on how you can keep your tank and your pockets full.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recently, filling up your car can cost you a shiny penny. Drivers and experts on how you can keep your tank and your pockets full.

“The higher it gets the more you got to be conservative in how you spend your money,” Nick Gauvreau said.

Gauvreau is a SEMO student and says he looks for any chance to save money on gas.

“The most obvious is to just not drive. I have a good network of people who have cars, so that way we switch them around whenever we need to go to the store and get things,” Gauvreau said.

Patick Buck said it costs him $20 more at the pump. He is picky on where he gets fuel.

“I don’t fill up in places where it super expensive,” Buck said.

However, John Sneed with Plaza Tire in Cape Girardeau said you can also save money filling your tank by keeping up with your car’s maintenance, starting with your tires.

“There are low rolling resistance tires you can have on your vehicle, which can help with your fuel consumption,” Sneed said.

“Having an alignment set properly can help with fuel consumption by helping the vehicle roll easier. Nitrogen tires, things that keep the tires form fluctuating tires as much,” Sneed continued.

He even said other basic items like air filters can help.

“Air filters and things like that can help by letting the engine do what it’s supposed to do and breath the way it supposed to,” Sneed said.

While gas continues to rise, he explained it is good to remind customers of different tips.

“I think a lot of people don’t think about it until it comes time where fuel prices are going up and things like that and then it becomes more prevalent to conserve or to save,” Sneed said.

Until prices at gas stations start to decrease, that means more money saving tricks for drivers like Buck and Gauvreau.

“It’s hard out here, t’s getting harder and harder,” Buck said.

According to NerdWallet, some ideas to save gas are to combine trips, do not drive around looking for the lowest gas prices if you can avoid using premium gas.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man from beneath a burning mobile home.
Man rescued from burning mobile home
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila
A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Driver airlifted following crash

Latest News

Red Wolves win 3rd straight game
Arkansas State baseball rallies to beat Illinois State on Friday
The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal...
Order to seek wrongful death suit approved in Prunty case
Vigil for Jayden Prunty
Family, friends hold vigil for Jayden Prunty
Lady Hurricane advance to state semis
Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22): Jonesboro girls and boys advance to 5A State Semifinals
Lady Patriots advance to state semifinals
Fast Break Friday Night (3/4/22): Paragould girls fall, Marion girls advance in 5A State Tournament