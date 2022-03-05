Energy Alert
“Full of life and energy” First Black Jonesboro police officer laid to rest

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Family members, police officers, and people of the community gathered Friday to lay Thurmon Rolly, Jr. to rest.

Rolly was the first African-American to join the Jonesboro Police Department on Nov. 1, 1969, and move up in rankings to captain.

Born and raised in Jonesboro, Rolly graduated from the historic Booker T. Washington High School in 1963, where he led the school to a state championship in basketball.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he met Rolly when he first joined the department as a reserve officer, adding Rolly was the lieutenant at the time.

“He was a pioneer to bringing diversity to the police department,” Chief Elliott said.

Chief Elliott added he was a mentor in his community making sure that the youth stayed out of trouble, and “if they got in trouble, get on to them, and try to get them on that right path.”

Rolly’s daughters, Shalon Rolly-Tate and Patricia Clay, said their father was the life of the party, no matter what room he walked into.

“If he came around, you were indeed going to get a great laugh,” Rolly-Tate said.

Clay said her father had a soft spot for his girls.

“Always being there for us, whenever, we needed anything or wanted anything,” she said. “He was there for us. He said no to us.”

Rolly-Tate and Clay added there will never be a day that they will not miss their dad.

