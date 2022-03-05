GR8 Job: Trumann firefighters save puppies

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann firefighters spent part of Friday morning battling a house fire north of town and helped to rescue a dog and her nine puppies.

The fire department said on social media that they got a call around 10 a.m., March 4 about the fire on Highway 69.

Firefighters noticed smoke as they arrived at the scene.

“A rapid response and aggressive actions to control the fire and spread of heat and smoke resulted in limiting fire damage to the area of the room involved, the saving of a momma dog and her nine puppies and many of the owners’ personal items,” the department said on Facebook.

Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper said crews also worked to recover an additional dog that was kenneled in the back part of the house and gave the animal K9 CPR. However, the dog later died, Kemper said.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

However, Kemper said the fire appears to be accidental.

