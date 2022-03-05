Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is joining the growing list of major companies halting business in Russia.

Microsoft released a statement Friday saying it has suspended all new sales in Russia.

The company is also working on government sanctions with the U.S., European Union and the UK.

Other companies like Apple, Disney and Ford have decided to halt business in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, further hurting their economy amid harsh sanctions.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jonesboro...
ASP investigating shooting involving Jonesboro officers
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man from beneath a burning mobile home.
Man rescued from burning mobile home
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila
A driver was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Driver airlifted following crash

Latest News

Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and...
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Trumann Fire Department Lt. Don Chaudoin holds two of the puppies saved Friday morning in a...
GR8 Job: Trumann firefighters save puppies
Ukraine's president asks US lawmakers for aid in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while...
Putin threatens retaliation, Ukraine calls for aid
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse