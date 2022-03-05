Energy Alert
Order to seek wrongful death suit approved in Prunty case

The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal...
The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal authority to pursue all wrongful death, personal injury and civil rights claims in the case, according to an order signed by a circuit judge in February.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal authority to pursue all wrongful death, personal injury and civil rights claims in the case, according to an order signed by a circuit judge in February.

In the two-page order, Circuit Judge Scott Ellington granted the order to appoint special administrators for Jayden Jesse Prunty.

Prunty died Feb. 9 in an officer-involved shooting on Spruce Street.

Region 8 News was given a copy of the order, as well as a petition for the appointment of special administrators in the probate case. According to the order, the law firms of Nahon, Saharovich and Trotz and Burch Porter & Johnson in Memphis were approved as attorneys in the case.

The order also provided some information as to details about Prunty’s estate.

“The Estate of the decedent has as its only asset personal property which is the potential proceeds of wrongful death, personal injury and civil rights claims against Officer Corey Obregon, the Jonesboro Police Department and the city of Jonesboro, Arkansas as a result of actions, which caused Mr. Prunty’s death in Arkansas. This case will be brought in either state or federal courts located in Craighead County, Arkansas,” the order noted.

After an investigation by Arkansas State Police, Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman preliminarily ruled Feb. 28 that Obregon was justified in the case.

“Given my understanding of the facts thus far, this officer’s use of force, in my opinion was justified,” Chrestman said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

