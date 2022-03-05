Person struck by vehicle in Manila

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., March 4 near the Dollar General on Highway 18 in Manila.

Details are scarce.

Manila Police Chief Chris Hill said Arkansas State Police have responded to the crash and that the person is expected to be airlifted to a hospital.

