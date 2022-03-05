Family, friends hold vigil for Jayden Prunty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people lined up outside the Jonesboro Express Mart, on North Church Street, right after 6 p.m. Friday.

They walked in silence from the store 22-year-old Jayden Prunty was leaving the night he was shot.

Jayden’s parents, Renee and Greg Prunty, led the line to walk down the street to the spot he was killed.

“I’m a little empty inside, but however, I know I have to stand strong for my family,” said Mr. Prunty.

Holding candles and roses this group of friends, family and strangers offered their prayers to Prunty’s family.

“This means everything to us. This has got to stop... this has to stop,” said Mrs. Prunty.

“I’m glad that they came out to show their support. The more support, the more the outcome. It is greatly appreciated,” said Mr. Prunty.

As the group of more than a dozen gathered at the spot Jayden was shot, the pain of losing a son became difficult for Jayden’s mom.

She cried as they moved closer to that area.

“Our young men, our future. These men are our future,” she said.

Many people dropped off flowers at the spot Jayden was killed and shared condolences with the family.

They created a small memorial on Spruce Street.

“He is missed and will be loved forever,” said Mr. Prunty.

The family has not made funeral arrangements, but they are hoping to have the funeral soon.

Emerson Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.

The family also received the legal authority to pursue all wrongful death, personal injury and civil rights claims in any case involving Prunty’s death, according to an order signed by a circuit judge in February.

After an investigation by Arkansas State Police, Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman preliminarily ruled Feb. 28 that Officer Corey Obregon was justified in the officer-involved shooting case.

“Given my understanding of the facts thus far, this officer’s use of force, in my opinion was justified,” Chrestman said.

