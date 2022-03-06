Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State University students celebrate Black love

By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are past Valentine’s Day but Saturday was a night of love, Black love to be exact, at Arkansas State University.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs and Ejji Studios helped put on the Evolve Experience for students.

Black love was shown by music, fashion, and art.

Then it was all explained how it has evolved since the 70′s.

Students modeled clothes that represented each decade and also showed throughout the show what love looks like in the Black community.

“Kind of go over the evolution of Black culture, black art, black fashion. Kind of how it evolves and even how it comes back around to be in style again,” said Andrew Daley, one of the directors of the event.

Daley and Joycelyene Williams helped put the event together, ‘Evolve: A celebration of Black Love’.

This event has happened over the years, but the directors wanted to be intentional with the theme this year.

“We really didn’t have rhyme or reason but the pandemic has been so taxing on all of us. I thought that we all needed a dose of love. To be reminded that it feels good to feel that deep sweet feeling of love,” said Williams.

Many students were involved with the event or showed up to support. Daley said the students are who keep this thriving.

“Events like this give them a chance to socialize with other students. Help them build leadership as well as how to be a good follower,” he said.

They hope to continue this event in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda...
Couple, adult daughter dead, daughter’s husband arrested
Several people got a rude awakening Friday morning when Poinsett County law enforcement...
Operation Alarm Clock delivers rude awakening
Authorities have responded to a scene where a person was struck by a vehicle Friday evening,...
Person struck by vehicle in Manila
Vigil for Jayden Prunty
Family, friends hold vigil for Jayden Prunty
The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Feb. 2022 has the legal...
Order to seek wrongful death suit approved in Prunty case

Latest News

Red Wolves fall Saturday in Pensacola
RED WOLVES LIVE: Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Georgia State in SBC Quarterfinals
Razorbacks fall in regular season finale
#14 Arkansas falls to #13 Tennessee 78-74 in regular season finale
Boys and girls advance to state title game
2022 5A State Tournament: Jonesboro boys and girls advance to state finals
Lady Yellowjackets fall in 4A Quarterfinals
2022 4A State Tournament: Wynne girls fall to Nashville in quarterfinals
Lady Rebels fall in 2A quarterfinals
2022 2A State Tournament: Riverside girls fall to Quitman in quarterfinals