Arkansas State University students celebrate Black love

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are past Valentine’s Day but Saturday was a night of love, Black love to be exact, at Arkansas State University.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs and Ejji Studios helped put on the Evolve Experience for students.

Black love was shown by music, fashion, and art.

Then it was all explained how it has evolved since the 70′s.

Students modeled clothes that represented each decade and also showed throughout the show what love looks like in the Black community.

“Kind of go over the evolution of Black culture, black art, black fashion. Kind of how it evolves and even how it comes back around to be in style again,” said Andrew Daley, one of the directors of the event.

Daley and Joycelyene Williams helped put the event together, ‘Evolve: A celebration of Black Love’.

This event has happened over the years, but the directors wanted to be intentional with the theme this year.

“We really didn’t have rhyme or reason but the pandemic has been so taxing on all of us. I thought that we all needed a dose of love. To be reminded that it feels good to feel that deep sweet feeling of love,” said Williams.

Many students were involved with the event or showed up to support. Daley said the students are who keep this thriving.

“Events like this give them a chance to socialize with other students. Help them build leadership as well as how to be a good follower,” he said.

They hope to continue this event in the coming years.

