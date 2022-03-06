Energy Alert
Author launches his first book

By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A dream turned into a book.

A new author is on the scene in Newport. Chauncee Young launched his first book, I Dreamt a Dream, on Saturday.

Young named the book this after he had a dream to write a book about his personal experiences.

The book takes a look at bullying from the perspective of an adult.

Young said as an adult he experienced bullying, which is not talked about as much. So, he wanted to bring it to light.

He said it may even make readers look at themselves.

“You get a chance to kind of self examine, right? Because this is not always about the bully outside of us. The external bully. It is also about the bully within,” said Young. “So, I wanted people to read the book and ask themselves are they being bullied or are they the bully.”

Friends, family, and people in the community gathered to celebrate the launch of his book at Jacksonport State Park.

Young said books can be purchased here.

